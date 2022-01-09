Nineteen of Guam’s musical talents have made it to a new Guam reality show, "The Guamanian Star."

J Martin is the host, TV producer, director, creator, and writer of the new show, which airs on PBS Guam on weekends and streams online.

Martin first moved to Guam in 2010.

“I came from Manila. I’m a singer, performer, recording artist together with my band REtroSPECT, and I went solo in late 2018 when I released my own album. I was doing tours worldwide in southeast Asia and the U.S. mainland where I stayed for years, and prior to moving to Guam, I was in Canada. When I arrived here, I saw the serenity; I saw the blissful lifestyle of an islander,” he said. “I also saw a void in the local entertainment industry. I was like 'I think we need this kind of show so that the community will be stimulated in exercising their artistry, their freedom of expression through the arts, and conveying their message not only islandwide, but throughout the world.'”

He spent the past year during the pandemic formulating and crafting the idea.

“I am introducing the very first, biggest talent search and reality show here in the Marianas. I am so delighted that people are receiving it so good. My mission, vision for ‘The Guamanian Star’ is to promote Guam’s local artistry to the global stage quality,” he said. “Guam has a lot to offer in terms of talents. We are gifted with a lot of talented Guamanians. Guam is a melting pot, and the new generation of Guamanians is so ripe to be packaged and promoted into the global stage.”

Last November and December Martin, along with his executive producer and spouse Robert Martinez, put out a call out online for interested competitors.

“We received almost 100 entries, and, 'Oh my God, I was so surprised that people were really submitting their video performances. I had to trim it down to 50. Then I trimmed it down to 30 where we did the face-to-face rising star audition. We did that at Tumon Sands Plaza star room. Now, we have chosen 19 shining stars. That’s what we call them now,” he said, as those competitors will battle it out over the next three months to become the Guamanian Star.

Competitors range from ages 15 and older.

“The talented Guamanians are willing and ready to be discovered,” he said. “We are so excited because we are having different themes every week. So that’s the challenge there.”

The winner will receive $3,000 cash and an artist development and managerial contract under JARO Productions for two years.

The second episode went online this week.

The show is broadcast every Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 6:30 p.m. on PBS GUAM KGTF TV12, with a simultaneously livestream on their official YouTube Channel & Facebook page allowing people from across the world the opportunity to tune in as well.

Martin said participants are also following strict COVID-19 guidelines.

The show is presented by PBS Guam, Tumon Sands Plaza, Ajisen Ramen, Ongpauco's Originals, Glam Portraits, Ignite Juice Bar, UMac Forwarders Express and Livehouse.