Guam’s vaccination committee has expanded the age group for Phase 1c and also added mayors office, funeral homes and public health service providers to Phase 1a.

On Monday, the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee expanded the age group for Phase 1c to include those ages 55 and up, vaccination for which started last month. Phase 1C was initially restricted to those ages 74 and older but the age bracket was pushed down to 60 just before vaccinations started.

Residents falling into this expanded age group will be accepted at all vaccination sites, according to the Joint Information Center press release.

The committee also expanded the definition for essential workers, who fall into Phase 1a of the vaccination plan. Essential workers now include: mayors, vice mayors and their staff; funeral homes, mortuaries and cemetery staff; service providers contracted with the Department of Public Health and Social Services who provide direct services to the community.

It’s still unclear when other Guamanians, who worked throughout the pandemic at grocery stores, home improvement retailers, and gas stations - being exposed to the community at large - will be vaccinated.

Okkodo and UOG

Vaccination clinics continue this week. People falling into Phases 1a-1c can register online at tinyurl.com/okkodoguam202 to get vaccinated on Feb. 2 at Okkodo High School. Times for Okkodo are 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

They can also register at tinyurl.com/vaccinategu1 to schedule to be vaccinated on Feb. 2 and Feb. 6, from 1-7 p.m. at the University of Guam field house.

The JIC also reported that Guam DPHSS and its partners had administered 28,183 vaccines, or 82% of the 34,300 vaccines allotted to Guam. That leaves about 6,117 doses remaining to be administered.

DPHSS has ordered an additional 17,000 vaccines; 9,200 doses of Moderna and 7,800 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech. The vaccines are anticipated to arrive within three to five business days.

There’s still no word on whether Operation Warp Speed has approved a request for an additional 40,000 vaccines. Members of the governor’s physicians advisory group have said an increase in vaccine supplies is necessary to immunize about 70% of the island’s population by July 21, which is what Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is aiming to do.

Homebound COVID-19 vaccination

DPHSS, in partnership with the Mayors’ Council of Guam, and Guam Department of Education, continues efforts to vaccinate homebound patients throughout the island. Homebound patients have been pre-registered to receive the vaccine through their respective village mayors and have met the eligibility criteria as a homebound patient.

Homebound vaccinations for the week of Feb. 1 to 5. Anyone who wants to be added to the list should call their mayor’s office.

Testing continues

Meanwhile, community tests for COVID-19 continue.

DPHSS is offering free COVID-19 community testing on Feb. 4 at the Yigo Gym from 9 a.m.-noon.

DPHSS will offer up to 300 COVID-19 tests on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are reminded that this event is a COVID-19 community testing and no vaccinations will be offered at this location.

21 new COVID-19 cases

And as of this past weekend, there have been 21 new cases of respiratory illness out of 895 tests conducted.

Eighteen cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine. One case was identified through contact tracing.

Guam has had 7,608 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 129 deaths. There are 102 people in active isolation and 7,377 who have completed isolation.

Guam’s COVID-19 Area Risk Score is .6.