Guamanians ages 16 and up now eligible to get vaccinated

On Monday late afternoon, the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee approved to expand the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility criteria to residents ages 16 years and older, effective immediately.

Minors may only receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines are not recommended for individuals below the age of 18 years, the Joint Information Center stated.

Residents can schedule an appointment at the University of Guam Calvo Field House via Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/vaccinateguMar23-27.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and provide government-issued identification to validate age. The parent or legal guardian will also be required to sign a consent form on behalf of the minor to receive the vaccine.

All residents 18 years of age or older are eligible for all three vaccine brands, though additional criteria apply to residents who wish to receive the J & J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, the JIC stated.

Officials have said the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen would likely be for those residents who are being released from the hospital as well as those who are homebound.

For the month of April, Guam is expected to receive approximately 18,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses, 12,000 Moderna doses, and 200 J & J/Janssen doses.

4 new cases of COVID-19

Four​ new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of ​585​ tests performed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Sunday, March 21, and tests from additional labs from Friday, March 19 to Sunday, March 21. ​One​ case reported recent travel history and was identified in quarantine, the JIC reported.

To date, there have been a total of ​7,784 ​officially reported cases of COVID-19 with ​134​ deaths, 27 ​cases in active isolation, and ​7,623 ​not in active isolation.