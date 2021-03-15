Guamanians ages 40 years and older now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccination beginning Thursday

Guam's vaccination committee has expanded the COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to include residents ages 40 and older.

This follows a call from President Joe Biden to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1. It's also part of a local effort to vaccinate 50% of the island's adults by that same date as part of the plan to reopen the island to tourists.

As of Monday night, there were 29,134 people who've been fully vaccinated. And the island has 25,060 doses remaining - that's including the 1,300 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

On Monday night, the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee expanded the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to adult residents 40 years and older effective March 18.

The committee also discussed best uses of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. As previously discussed during their March 9 meeting, the VAPPC heard considerations for populations that will best be served by the J&J/Janssen vaccine, including patients being discharged from the hospital.

The VAPPC also approved plans for DPHSS to move forward on a pilot project in partnership with the Federated States of Micronesia Consulate Office, FSM Association of Guam, American Medical Center, Guam Regional Medical City, and other community leaders and stakeholders from neighboring islands to launch a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic for members of the FSM community.

Reopening Guam

In line with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s plan to reopen the island to tourism on May 1, the VAPPC will consider expanding vaccination eligibility to tourism industry workers.

Currently, the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association is conducting a count to determine how many individuals would need vaccines. These discussions were tabled to a later meeting, pending GHRA’s findings.

COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UOG fieldhouse

COVID-19 vaccination clinics resume on Tuesday, March 16 through Saturday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

These clinics will administer first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and second doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not available at the UOG vaccination clinic at this time.

Eligible residents are advised to schedule an appointment online via Eventbrite at the link provided above or click here. Eligibility is subject to change.

If scheduling an appointment is not possible, walk-ins will be accepted at a limited rate of 15 per hour. Walk-ins wishing to avoid longer wait times are discouraged from lining up prior to the 10 a.m. opening and are asked to expect reasonable delays.

Upon arrival, individuals 70 years and older will be sent to the front of the line. Please bring a digital or hard copy appointment confirmation, a photo ID, and proof of Guam residency (Guam Driver's License, Guam ID, Green Card, US or FSM Passport, H1B or H2B visas for skilled workers). Those due for their second dose are reminded to bring their COVID-19 immunization card. This ensures quicker processing and proper documentation.

COVID-19 community testing March 17 and 19 in Tiyan, Barrigada

The Department of Public Health and Social Services, in collaboration with the Mayors’ Council of Guam, Guam Department of Education, Guam Police Department, Guam Fire Department, and other GovGuam and federal agencies, continues COVID-19 community testing on Wednesday, March 17, and Friday, March 19, at the Old Carnival Grounds in Tiyan, Barrigada, from 9 a.m. to noon.

DPHSS will offer up to 150 COVID-19 tests on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are reminded that this event is only a COVID-19 community testing. No vaccinations will be offered at this location.

For the safety of the community and the nurses, only four people per vehicle are allowed to be tested. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Please bring a picture ID.