- Navy Identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died of COVID-19
- Lawsuit challenges legality of 'checkpoints'
- Reports: Rotational aircraft bomber program on Guam has ended
- No new COVID-19 cases
- Senators pass bill on hazardous pay for GovGuam employees
- Governor: Relief checks in the mail
- Seabees building 150-bed field hospital in 2 weeks
- New way to enroll in Medicare Part B and other Medicare related updates
- 'You’re not alone'
- Clinics with COVID-19 cases named
It has been six weeks since nonessential businesses closed and tens of thousands of private sector workers were left without work – many without pay. Read more
- By Dan Ho
Last week on April 16th, The New York Times wrote a story about the challenges facing the state’s special education students and their parents… Read more
- By Robert Klitzkie
It’s time to send the quarterbacks on your team to the NFL or better yet back to a high school football team. The quarterbacks, those who woul… Read more