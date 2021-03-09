Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday evening delivered her third State of the Island address to the people of Guam. In the days leading up to her address, the COVID-19 pandemic was expected to be a highlight among the list of important issues the U.S. territory has faced over the past year.

Nathaniel Belangu of Agat said the past year for his family hasn't been easy, even prior to the pandemic hitting the island.

He said he's had to help out more since his father became ill, while at the same time juggling his final semesters in college.

Though he already anticipates graduation day to be anything but traditional, he was optimistic about the message the governor would offer to the community.

"I want to hear any updates on the pandemic and the opening of certain businesses," Belangu said. "I see a lot more people out and about, so I hope there are certain restrictions still in place because of the pandemic going on. I am glad small businesses are being helped."

Others felt similarly, including Lilian Perez-Posadas of Mangilao.

"For me, it's health because I am a nurse," said Perez-Posadas, who is currently the administrator of Guam Memorial Hospital. "So, the health of the community, the recovery from COVID-19 and getting the vaccination to as many people as possible."

Economic recovery, other issues

Yona resident Ann Marie Trusso said she hoped to hear words that offer hope and comfort.

"Her plans for rebuilding the economy. A lot of people have lost jobs and they are still trying to make ends meet on a day-to-day basis. I hope that she has a plan in place that she'll be able to address that and the people of Guam can look forward to that," Trusso said. "It's been tough. I think we take it one day at a time. Those stimulus checks help, but it's still very difficult."

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann wants to hear about the administration's road map that would help Guam recover from the hardships caused by the pandemic.

"Some of the things that I think us as mayors are really looking forward to is finding ways to give people better economic opportunities, job creation," Hofmann said. "We've heard about aquaculture for a while, we've heard about telecommunications, we've heard about finance and banking, so hopefully getting those down to the people. We know a lot of people are displaced by COVID, so it's how do we recover from that. Once the federal government stops sending money over then what's the plan?"

Leon Guerrero was also expected to touch on a variety of other issues that remain just as important to the growth and development of the economy.

"Maybe she can talk a little bit more about sustainability and the environment, and what they are doing about that. I think they have some really great initiatives that people should hear about," said Fran Castro of Ipan.

"More so on the topic of the military buildup and to know about the relocation of Marines and the plans for the rest of the island residents, and what to expect along with the growth of the island as a result," said Emilynn Pangelinan of Ordot.