Guamanians represent at Yale Law School

Former Guam resident Neil Weare begins teaching a legal seminar focused exclusively on U.S. territories this semester at Yale Law School, the top-ranked law school in the United States.

“It’s exciting to return to Yale Law School, where I studied, to now teach about an important area of law that most law students unfortunately miss out on,” said Weare, who is the founder and president of Equally American, a nonprofit organization that advocates for equality and voting rights for the nearly 4 million Americans living in U.S. territories.

Two students in the seminar, third-year law student James Campbell and second-year law student Kyla Eastling, have Guam ties. James, the grandson of the late Felicita Rosa Long and James O. Long of Mangilao, worked as a judicial intern at the District Court of Guam. Kyla, whose grandparents are the late Victoria Lujan Blas and Jesus Quitugua Charfauros, was last on Guam with the Yale Veterans Legal Services Clinic in May 2019. Both were instrumental in petitioning the law school to sponsor the course, Weare stated. James also previously organized for Yale to offer a CHamoru language course via teleconference.

Guam resident Kyra Blas, a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School, has also been accepted to begin Yale Law School next fall, likely adding to the number of students with Guam ties attending Yale.