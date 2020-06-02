Guam residents, who may be returning from areas the government of Guam has called “high risk” such as the Philippines, will be allowed to quarantine at home if they meet certain requirements.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero confirmed this during her COVID-19 briefing held at Adelup on Monday.

The governor made the comment after the announcement of the resumption of flights from Manila to Guam twice weekly starting June 12.

“We are still putting in the measures we need to prevent more increase in COVID cases. We are requiring quarantine. They have a choice of being quarantined at their homes if it is able to be used and/or quarantined at the government facility," the governor said.

As this developed, Guam added two new COVID-19 cases Monday. One was reported from Guam Memorial Hospital and the second was from the Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

The two cases raise the total number of cases since testing started in mid-March to 175. There have been five deaths, 145 patients have been released from isolation, and there are 25 active cases.

"We are also going to be requiring that these people, as they board, that they show a test result that indicate whether they are positive or negative. So that is something we are going to be working on with the airlines to be part of the requirement in order for them to embark and come to Guam,” said Leon Guerrero.

Flights from Manila, Korea

Philippine Airlines confirmed that service will resume with flights from Manila to Guam on June 12. Guam's first COVID-19 cases in March were from travelers who came from the Philippines. Guam hasn't had air service from Manila for nearly two months.

“Although we are going to be seeing a lot of Philippine Airlines and as airlines are opening up, we are going to ramp up and reinforce and increase our contact monitoring and continue on with quarantine for those who are returning residents,” she said. “You are subject to a quarantine, either at home or in a government facility. Quarantine is required.”

Jeju Air has submitted its plan to resume flights from South Korea and Japan to Guam in July, according to the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority. South Korea last week reported a new spike in COVID-19 cases, prompting the closure of schools that had reopened.

As of June 1, a determination has been made to allow passengers, who are current Guam residents, to quarantine at their place of residence or rental lodging location if they provide valid evidence that they are a current Guam resident, according to the Department of Public Health voluntary quarantine order.

“It’s been 12 weeks since the start of this public health emergency. We are now recovering and lifting as many restrictions as we can," Leon Guerrero said. “It’s been a very encouraging journey and I hope to make sure we try to get back as normal as we can with our lives.”

Transferred to home quarantine

Also on Monday, the Guam National Guard helped more than 100 residents transfer from the government facility to their homes to complete their quarantine. The Department of Public Works provided transportation for residents who were unable to arrange for pick-up, officials stated.

The transfer follows the latest DPHSS Guidance Memo 2020-11, which allows for current, returning, and intended residents of Guam to complete the 14-day quarantine requirement at their home residence or rented lodging location. Other passengers who will be allowed to quarantine at home, are:

• persons who require essential healthcare;

• essential workers; and

• persons who traveled to Guam because of an emergency or personal hardship situation.

The DPHSS Guidance Memo 2020-11 can be viewed at http://dphss.guam.gov/covid-19-dphss-mandatory-quarantine-procedures/.

Expanded COVID-19 testing continues

DPHSS, in collaboration with the government of Guam, the Mayors Council of Guam, private, and federal agencies continue expanded COVID-19 testing this week.​ Testing is free and open to the public. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing.

For those who want to be tested but whose village is not listed below, proceed to a neighboring village for testing. ​Residents should bring an I.D., if one is available. The expanded testing schedule is as follows:

• June 3, 9 a.m. to noon, Yigo gym, open to Yigo residents

• June 5, 9 a.m. to noon, Sinajana Mayor’s Office, open to Sinajana residents

• June 9, 9 a.m. to noon, DPHSS Southern Regional Community Health Center, open to Inarajan residents

• June 10, 9 a.m. to noon, Mongmong-Toto-Maite Community Center, Aragon Street across from Toto church, open to Mongmong-Toto-Maite residents

• June 11, 9 a.m. to noon, Merizo Seniors Center, open to Merizo residents

• June 16, 9 a.m. to noon, Piti Mayor’s Office, open to Piti residents

• June 17, 9 a.m. to noon, Santa Rita Seniors Center, open to Santa Rita residents

• June 18, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Anthony Church grounds, Tamuning, open to Tamuning and Tumon residents

WALK-IN TESTING

• June 4, 9 a.m. to noon, GHURA Public Housing, Dededo, open to GHURA elderly and public housing residents in Dededo

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your health care provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline Phone Numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians, or call 311 and dial option number 1.

● (671) 480-7859

● (671) 480-6760/3

● (671) 480-7883

● (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

For inquiries on COVID-19, contact 311 through a local number, or call the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10.