Guam’s 104th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 2:36 p.m. The patient was a 57-year-old woman with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Nov. 5 and was a known positive case.

“Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I extend our sincerest condolences and sympathies to her family and friends,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “As the pandemic continues to test our limits, supporting one another becomes more important than ever. If you know someone struggling, I encourage you to reach out and see what you can do to help. This virus is isolating but it doesn’t diminish the importance of human connection.”

24 of 226 test positive

To date, there have been a total of ​6,476 ​officially reported cases of COVID-19 with ​104​ deaths, 1,942 ​cases in active isolation and ​4,430 ​not in active isolation.

As of Nov. 21, 2020, the COVID Area Risk (CAR) Score is​ 15.7 ​and will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are up to date through the weekend​. ​The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below.