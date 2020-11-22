Two more Guam lives were lost this weekend in the pandemic.

Guam’s 105th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital at approximately 11 a.m. on Nov. 21, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 59-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to USNH on Oct. 31 and tested positive upon admission.

Guam’s 106th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at 11:56 p.m. on Nov. 21. The patient was a 51-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GRMC on Nov. 21 and tested positive upon admission.

“To their family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Though our hearts are filled with grief, our resolve must not waver. We have to remember the four Ws—wear our masks, watch our distance, wash our hands, and having the will to do these. These are our best tools against this virus.”

73 of 248 Test Positive for COVID-19

To date, there have been a total of 6,549 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 106 deaths,

2,013 cases in active isolation and 4,430 not in active isolation, JIC stated.

As of Nov. 22, Guam's COVID Area Risk Score is 15.7. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below, JIC stated.

Door-to-door testing

The Department of Public Health and Social Services conducted door-to-door testing today at the Route3/NCS areas in Dededo and at Piga subdivision in the same village.

At the outreach, Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera said 13 tested positive out of 139 total tested, a 9.3% positivity rate.