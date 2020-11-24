Guam’s 107th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The patient was a 55-year-old female with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center. She was admitted to GMH on November 8, 2020 and tested positive upon admission.

“To her family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies. You remain in our thoughts and prayers,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Scripture tells us a crushed spirit dries up the bones. Without a vaccine, the best tool we have against this virus is our commitment to doing what is necessary. Do not let your hearts and minds be burdened by the darkness.”

53 out of 626 test positive for COVID-19

There were 53 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus after 626 test were conducted - that's an 8.8 percent positivity rate.

That raises the total positive cases for Guam since March to ​6,655. There are 1,596 ​people in active isolation and ​4,952 ​who have completed isolation.

Of these 53 cases, nine cases were identified through contact tracing. One (1) case reported recent travel and was identified in quarantine.

As of Nov. 24, the COVID Area Risk Score is​ 8.9​.​ ​The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below. To learn more about the CAR Score, visit ​Strive for Five​.