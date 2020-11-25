Guam's 107th COVID-19-related fatality occurred about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at Guam Memorial Hospital.

The patient was a 55-year-old woman with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center. She was admitted to GMH on Nov. 8 and she tested positive upon admission.

"To her family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies. You remain in our thoughts and prayers," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Scripture tells us a crushed spirit dries up the bones. Without a vaccine, the best tool we have against this virus is our commitment to doing what is necessary. Do not let your hearts and minds be burdened by the darkness."

53 out of 626 test positive

Fifty-three people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after 626 tests were conducted – an 8.5% positivity rate.

That raises to ​6,655 the total number of positive cases for Guam since March. There are 1,596 ​people in active isolation and ​4,952 ​who have completed isolation.

Of these 53 cases, nine cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel and was identified in quarantine.

CAR Score continues to fall

As of Tuesday, the COVID Area Risk Score for Guam is​ 8.9​.​ ​The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

The governor has said if Guam's CAR Score goes down to 5.0 or lower, she will lift social gathering restrictions for the holidays.

According to Tuesday's JIC report, there were 49 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals: