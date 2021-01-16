Guam's 125th COVID-19-related fatality was 58

A man whom officials said had underlying health conditions is the island's latest COVID-19-related fatality.

The 58-year-old died at Guam Memorial Hospital about 7:50 p.m. Thursday. He was admitted to GMH on Dec. 23, 2020, and tested positive upon admission.

“Although many of us felt relief when we began our vaccination process, we cannot forget that this virus is still among us and continues to pose a real and serious danger. Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family and friends. May you find comfort in the memories you have and in the support of an island that mourns with you,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

17 test positive for COVID-19

Guam has 17 new cases of COVID-19 out of 440 tests performed on Thursday. Four of those cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine. Two cases were identified through contact tracing.

Guam now has 7,474 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 125 deaths. There are 129 people in active isolation and 7,220 who have completed isolation.

The island's COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 1.2, according to the Joint Information Center. The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

There are a total of six people with COVID-19 infections who require hospitalization.

Four of the patients are at GMH, with three of those patients in the intensive care unit and on ventilators.

Two patients are at Guam Regional Medical City. One of the patients is in the ICU, but doesn't require a ventilator, the release stated.