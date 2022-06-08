Guam's 366th COVID-related death reported

Guam’s 366th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, the government of Guam's Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 74-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated and did not have a booster shot. She had underlying health conditions, according to JIC.

“Loss and sadness have yet to cease, and to her family and friends, we send our thoughts and prayers to you in your time of mourning,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “While we may be fatigued in this fight, we must continue to do our part to protect ourselves and those we love. For our elderly and sick, please continue to wear your mask, and to all our community members, please stay up-to-date with your vaccinations to ensure the optimum protection from this virus.”