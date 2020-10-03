The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus pandemic relief bill Friday Guam time with Guam's $3.1 billion intact, but the bill faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The bill passed by a vote of 214-207, even as bipartisan talks between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued, The Washington Post reported.

A $3 billion infusion will be a tremendous help for Guam to recover from the pandemic, but the bill is likely to be rejected by the Senate, according to Guam Sen. Joe San Agustin, local legislative appropriations committee chairman. The U.S. Senate Republicans were only willing to go up to $1.6 trillion for the overall bill, he said.

"We should hope for it but we shouldn't put all our marbles in it," San Agustin said.

If negotiations succeed between Democrats and Republicans in Washington, D.C., there would always be something for Guam, he said.

"Whatever that amount is, I can only hope that every person and business receives help," San Agustin said. "If there's another big relief package, there should be partial or full rebate to all businesses, so they can get back on their feet."

Del. Michael San Nicolas said the legislation passed with the full $3.1 billion for Guam included.

"We thank our colleagues for continuing to stand with us as we seek inclusion in relief that millions of Americans await, and we thank the people of Guam for their trust and confidence as we choose work over politics," he said.

San Nicolas also said, "we will need to see over the next several days how the Senate and White House line up."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has not commented about the bill or its passage. Her office was sought for comment Friday, but no response was issued as of press time.

In Washington, Pelosi and Mnuchin renewed their bipartisan talks only this week, after negotiations collapsed in early August, according to The Washington Post.

Congress has passed no coronavirus relief legislation into law since four bills in the spring – totaling some $3 trillion – were enacted.

Pelosi and Mnuchin's statements saying they will continue negotiations offer hope to the unemployed, struggling small businesses and financially strapped households.

Even if they do manage to clinch a deal, however, the White House would still have to sell it to Senate Republicans, who have been highly skeptical of any legislation exceeding $1 trillion, The Washington Post reported.

The House-passed bill includes the following for Guam: