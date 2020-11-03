Guam's 80th COVID-19 fatality reported; officials announce Nov. 7 community testing

A 63-year-old man, a known COVID-19 positive who had underlying health conditions, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital at about 9:40 p.m. Monday.

The Joint Information Center reports that the man had underlying conditions that were further compounded COVID-19. He was a known COVID-19 case and was previously admitted to the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

“To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our sincerest sympathies and condolences. May his memory be a blessing to all those who knew him,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Nothing, not even time, will make the pain of losing a loved one completely disappear; however, we can honor their memory by putting the good of the community ahead of ourselves. Each of us are soldiers in this fight, and victory requires us all to remain vigilant. We are the frontlines, and I call on the people of Guam to do what is right.”

Astumbo Gym Community Outreach on Saturday, Nov. 7

DPHSS, in collaboration with the Mayors’ Council of Guam, FSM Consulate Office, and the FSM Association of Guam, will be holding a COVID-19 Community Outreach this Saturday, November 7, at the Astumbo Gym in Dededo from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

DPHSS is providing free COVID-19 testing to the first 200 participants who have registered with the FSM Consulate Office. To pre-register for testing, contact the FSM Consulate Office at 646-9154.

Those who pre-registered for the previously scheduled testing through the FSM Consulate Office will be able to keep their reserved spots. Additional registration for this event is still open.

For the safety of the community and the nurses, only four (4) people per vehicle are allowed to be tested. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing.

Those who were unable to register for testing through the FSM Consulate Office and are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are advised to call their health care provider. A patient may also call the Northern Region Community Health Center (NRCHC) at (671) 635-7525/6 to schedule an appointment. The NRCHC COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only.

Those experiencing symptoms can also call the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline phone numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians, or call 311, option 1.

(671) 480-7859/83 ● (671) 685-0358

(671) 480-6760/3 ● (671) 998-4442/60/74/80

(671) 687-7321 ● (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

The DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays. Missed calls or calls going to voicemail will be returned

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.