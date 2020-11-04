Guam's 80th COVID-19 fatality reported

A 63-year-old known COVID-19 patient who had underlying health conditions was pronounced dead upon arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital about 9:40 p.m. Monday.

The Joint Information Center reported that the man was previously admitted to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

“May his memory be a blessing to all those who knew him,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Nothing, not even time, will make the pain of losing a loved one completely disappear; however, we can honor their memory by putting the good of the community ahead of ourselves. Each of us are soldiers in this fight, and victory requires us all to remain vigilant. We are the front lines, and I call on the people of Guam to do what is right.”

Chalan Pago church has 2nd case

On Tuesday, the Archdiocese of Agana confirmed a second parishioner of Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of the positive case, the church is closed and will reopen on Saturday.

The parishioner attended 5:30 p.m. Mass on Saturday at the church, although indications are that the individual contracted the virus elsewhere, according to the archdiocese.

The parish will work with the Department of Public Health and Social Services on contact tracing and will conduct thorough deep cleaning and sanitization of the church.

Yigo church reports 1 case

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo will be closed Wednesday and Thursday in line with archdiocese protocols after a parishioner on Tuesday notified the parish of a positive test for COVID-19.

Outreach on Nov. 7

The Department of Public Health and Social Services, in collaboration with the Mayors’ Council of Guam, FSM Consulate Office, and the FSM Association of Guam, will hold a COVID-19 Community Outreach event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Astumbo Gym in Dededo.

DPHSS is providing free COVID-19 testing to the first 200 participants who have registered with the FSM Consulate Office. To register for testing, contact the FSM Consulate Office at 646-9154.

Those who registered for the previously scheduled testing through the FSM Consulate Office will be able to keep their reserved spots. Additional registration for this event is still open.

A patient may also call the Northern Region Community Health Center at 671-635-7525/6 to schedule an appointment for testing.

Those experiencing symptoms can also call the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline at 671-480-7859/83 or 671-685-0358 to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians, or call 311, option 1. Other hotline numbers are: 671-687-7321 and 671-687-6170 (ADA dedicated number).

The DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline is available from 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays. Missed calls or calls going to voicemail will be returned.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at 671-647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed or overwhelmed, or who are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.