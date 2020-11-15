Guam's 94th COVID-19-related fatality reported

Guam’s 94th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, the Joint Information Center has confirmed.

The patient was a 73-year-old woman with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was transferred to

GMH from the Guam Regional Medical City on Nov. 7, and was a known positive case.

“To her family and friends, may you find comfort from the support of an island who mourns with you. Please accept our sincere condolences and sympathies,” stated Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “Our hearts may be troubled and our troubles and sorrows may seem everlasting, but if we remain true to our commitment, we can overcome.”

Cumulative results

To date, there have been a total of 6,121 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 94 deaths, 2,085 cases in active isolation and 3,942 not in active isolation.

As of Nov. 15, the COVID Area Risk Score remains at 41.5 and will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are up to date through the weekend. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below.

Hospitalization

JIC reported 75 were in the hospital and 21 of the total were in the ICU. Twelve patients were on ventilators to help them breathe.

