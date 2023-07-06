Guam's average hourly wage 33% below rest of the nation

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has released the May 2022 occupational employment and wage data for Guam. The report states the island's average hourly wage was $20.05, which was about 33% below the average nationwide, at $29.76 an hour.

This isn't surprising, however. The average hourly wage on Guam was 32% below the national average in May 2021 and was also 33% below the rest of the nation in May 2020. But the gap does seem to be growing, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics having reported that Guam was just about 29% below the national average in May 2017.

At the same time, the average hourly wage for both Guam and the nation went up slightly each year, although the nation on average is outpacing Guam.

Occupational numbers on island do differ from the nation in various occupational groups under the 22 categories listed by Labor Statistics. For example, Guam is significantly higher in the percentage of workers in construction and extraction compared to the nation, but has fewer people working in health care.

The highest paying jobs on Guam are in business and financial operations, the same as the nation. The local average hourly wage for this group was at $40.58, but this is still 36% less than the national average for the same group, which was at $63.08 per hour as of May 2022.

The biggest gap was in the computer and mathematical occupational group. Guam averaged at $24.59 per hour, while the national average was $51.99 - a 53% difference.

The employment and wage report chose the construction and extraction group to illustrate the diversity for data for any of the 22 major occupational categories listed.

"Guam had 6,310 jobs in construction and extraction, accounting for 10.6% of local area employment, significantly higher than the 4.1% share nationally. The average hourly wage for this occupational group locally was $17.45, significantly below the national wage of $28.08," the report stated.

"Some of the larger detailed occupations within the construction and extraction group included carpenters (1,380), construction laborers (1,090), and cement masons and concrete finishers (650)," the report added. "Among the higher-paying jobs in this group were first-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers and construction and building inspectors, with mean hourly wages of $24.27 and $23.16, respectively. At the lower end of the wage scale were construction laborers ($12.65) and helpers-electricians ($14.60)."