Guam’s Catholic schools will transition to distance learning on a temporary basis effective tomorrow, Thursday, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Archdiocese of Agana’s Superintendent of Catholic Education, Father Val Rodriguez made the decision with the concurrence of Archbishop Michael Byrnes.

They met with principals of all 13 Catholic schools and the archdiocese’s COVID-19 liaison Cathy Rivera Castro this morning. School administrators will communicate to their parents, students, faculty, staff and overall school community respectively regarding specific details, such as class schedules and pick-up of class materials.

The temporary period of distance learning, also known as remote learning, is projected to take place until Feb. 7, 2022. The archdiocese will continue to monitor the virus community-wide and will make updates as needed.

GDOE schools are still open

Guam's public schools are still on track to keep face-to-face learning although there have been what officials called "alarming" cases of COVID-19 – nearly triple what schools saw during the delta variant surge last year.

On Tuesday, GDOE confirmed 61 positive COVID-19 cases involving students.

The cases were identified at Adacao Elementary School 5; C.L. Taitano Elementary School. 1; Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School, 1; Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School, 2; Marcial A. Sablan Elementary School, 1; Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School, 1; M.U. Lujan Elementary School, 2; Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School, 1; Talofofo Elementary School, 2; Tamuning Elementary School, 1; Wettengel Elementary School, 2; Agueda I. Johnston Middle School, 2; Astumbo Middle School, 1; F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, 2; Inarajan Middle School, 3; Jose L.G. Rios Middle School, 2; Luis P. Untalan Middle School, 1; Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School, 1; George Washington High School, 10; John F. Kennedy High School, 9; Okkodo High School, 7; Simon Sanchez High School, 1; Southern High School, 1;, and Tiyan High School, 2.

In collaboration with DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus. Areas of the campuses were cleaned and disinfected to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation Wednesday, according to GDOE.

There were nine GDOE employee cases at: Daniel L. Perez Elementary School, Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School, Liguan Elementary School, Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School, Wettengel Elementary School, Agueda I. Johnston Middle School, George Washington High School and J.P. Torres Success Academy. The schools each had one employee case except for Ordot-Chalan Pago which had two