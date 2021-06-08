Guam's travel risk rating over COVID-19 concerns has improved two notches, going from "very high" to "moderate" in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's ranking system.

CDC's latest ranking of Guam's travel safety comes a few weeks after Guam lifted the mandatory 10-day quarantine for certain fully vaccinated travelers upon entry to Guam. That exemption would cover even more travelers soon.

New COVID-19 cases and recent hospitalization and death rates on Guam have been low, which allowed for the lifting of more pandemic restrictions.

CDC has a four-level travel risk rating system:

Level 1: Low

Level 2: Moderate

Level 3: High

Level 4: Very high

On Monday, CDC lowered Guam's travel risk rating from the worst level of 4 to level 2.

"Get fully vaccinated before traveling to Guam," CDC said. "Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Guam, including mask wearing and social distancing."

A level 2 or "moderate" rating on the CDC list means 10 to 50 cases over the past 28 days, and a level 1 or "low" is fewer than 10 cases over the past 28 days. The last time CDC changed Guam's ranking, it went from "high" to "very high."

"We welcome CDC’s downgrade in travel risk for Guam from very high to moderate. This complements our recently updated protocols that allow vaccinated travelers to enter our borders without quarantine," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement.

The governor also said Guam has a "unique opportunity" to share Guam’s vaccination success with expatriates in the region, an initiative that the government expects to roll out shortly.

The Air V&V or "vaccination and vacation" program proposed policies and rules are being finalized, in collaboration between the Guam Visitors Bureau and the Department of Public Health, along with other members of the governor's medical advisory team.

The governor has also requested the White House to increase Guam's vaccine supply to enable non-U.S. citizens to travel to Guam for their COVID-19 vaccination.

"This downgrade in travel risk speaks volumes of our collective work to defeat COVID-19. Our island heeded the call to action and delivered," Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said in a statement. "As we embark on Operation Liberate Guam, our goal to reach herd immunity by Guam’s Liberation Day, we remain confident in our people and their ability to keep each other safe."

Guam's goal is to reach 80% herd immunity by the time it celebrates its 77th Guam Liberation Day on July 21.

That means more than 11,000 individuals still need to be inoculated in about six weeks to reach the target 96,000-plus fully vaccinated individuals, and the government rolled out a vaccination incentives program to try to boost that rate.

This story will be updated.