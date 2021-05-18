In just about a month, Guam's travel risk rating over COVID-19 concerns went from "moderate" to "high" and now to "very high," the worst in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's four-level ranking just when Guam eased its post-travel restrictions on May 15 to reopen tourism.

A "very high" or level 4 rating from the CDC means "travelers should avoid all travel to Guam."

It means, among other things, that there were more than 100 new COVID-19 cases over the past 28 days.

Guam recently recorded three COVID-19 related deaths in three days, all were later confirmed to be not vaccinated.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday said this change in Guam's travel risk rating "should not be viewed as a setback" in the island's recovery but a reminder that it must keep the basic COVID-19 mitigation measures in place.

The governor waived post-travel government quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers and those who came from no to few COVID-19 cases, as well as allowed social gatherings for up to 100 people, because of recent strides in Guam's efforts.

But the CDC downgraded Guam's ranking once again, just two weeks after changing it from "moderate" to "high." The prior change was a result of recent clusters identified.

"Wearing your mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance remain our greatest safeguards for our community," the governor said. "Reopening our island is dependent on our ability to hold ourselves accountable. If you’re sick, stay home."

The governor, a registered nurse, said if one has been exposed to a positive case, the person must self-quarantine and get tested.

"We know all too well how a single positive case can multiply into a cluster and the adverse effects on families, schools, and businesses. Please do your part to protect one another, and keep Guam safe," she said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, for his part, said "the virus can be beaten, and we know how."

"While we have seen more positive cases in our community in recent weeks, data tells us most of these individuals were not immunized. With more of our population eligible for the vaccine, more people can receive the protection it provides. For those 12 years of age and over, please get the free COVID-19 vaccine and help our island in our effort to Liberate Guam from this pandemic," he said.

The governor's goal is to achieve 80% herd immunity by July 21, when at least 109,081 of the vaccine-eligible individuals are fully vaccinated. As of Sunday, 72,815 were reported fully vaccinated.

This story will be updated.