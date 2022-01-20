Chima Mbakwem, once a prominent face and voice in the first year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic fight at the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, has shifted his role.

He is no longer chief public health officer at DPHSS. That title is now held by Zennia Pecina in an acting capacity.

"He went back to focusing on TB/Hansen's disease work," but remains at Public Health, said Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

That's what Mbakwem's job was before he was chief public health officer.

"But he's still involved in a lot of the COVID affairs, especially as an infectious disease expert," Carrera said. "Chima is still our technical lead for COVID response."