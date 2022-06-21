A proposed $37 million to $107 million Guam clergy sex abuse payment plan is drawing objections from one of two insurers of the Archdiocese of Agana, as well as a request for amendment from the U.S. Trustee.

The disclosure statement, or the plan to get the archdiocese out of bankruptcy, includes payments to more than 270 survivors of clergy sexual assaults dating back to the 1950s.

The plan also aims to end more than three years of wrangling in bankruptcy court at a cost of about $7.5 million in legal fees alone.

Insurance firm Continental Insurance Co. on Monday said its $1 million contribution to the settlement with the Archdiocese of Agana is "appropriate and more than reasonable," but not the "up to $15 million" that it said is imagined in the joint disclosure statement.

Instead of submitting two separate and competing plans, the archdiocese and its Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors in its bankruptcy case filed a joint disclosure statement.

Continental said its liability is limited only to $250,000 or $600,000 but agreed to a $1 million settlement with the archdiocese "in order to avoid protracted litigation."

The insurance firm said the disclosure statement includes "materially inaccurate, incomplete, and affirmatively misleading information."

"Further, the Disclosure Statement describes a patently unconfirmable plan. As a result, the Disclosure Statement should not be approved," Continental, through attorneys William Fitzgerald and David Christian, said in a June 20 court filing.

The disclosure statement also includes $55 million in aggregate contribution from the Boy Scouts of America insurers. The Boy Scouts' bankruptcy case is also pending.

Many of Guam's clergy sex abuse claims are tied to former priest and former Boy Scouts scoutmaster Louis Brouillard, the only one who admitted to sexually molesting boys before he died in 2018.

Continental finds the disclosure statement's description of claimants' ability to recover from the Boy Scouts insurance policy proceeds as "misleading, incomplete, and premature."

It said the recovery from proceeds of the same policies may reduce or eliminate the claimants' ability to recover from the trust in this case, proceeds of this debtor's insurance.

"Put simply, the claimants cannot recover twice for the same injury, and so the Disclosure Statement is double-counting. These incomplete disclosures render the Disclosure Statement misleading," Continental said.

Based on the archdiocese and its creditors' joint filing in May, there are three firm sources of funding so far for the abuse survivors' trust, accounting for nearly $43 million.

These include proceeds from future sale of real estate assets, archdiocese cash contribution, and $18 million from one other archdiocese insurer, National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

National on Monday filed its reservation of rights to the joint disclosure statement.

The rest, which is up to $64 million, including $55 million supposedly from the Boy Scouts' insurers, are not firm yet.

The U.S. Trustee, which is the U.S. Department of Justice unit that oversees bankruptcy cases, on Saturday identified 10 areas in the joint disclosure statement that it said need "adequate information," including burial plots and school tuition vouchers that are supposed to be part of the payments to clergy abuse survivors.

The archdiocese sought bankruptcy protection in January 2019 because of clergy sex abuse claims reaching more than $1 billion.