Guam's construction sector solid, but lacks workers willing to work in sun

Guam's construction industry is stable in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic and will be "solid" for the next three years, needing more local and foreign skilled workers, Guam Contractors Association President James Martinez told the Rotary Club of Guam on Thursday.

Shortly before his presentation, the Navy announced initial contract awards under a $990 million multiple award construction contract over the next five years as part of the development of the new base that will host Marines' relocation from Okinawa to Guam.

"At least for construction, the next three years would be quite promising and quite solid," Martinez said, "And we hope that trickles down to the rest of the economy by providing additional jobs for local workers here, but also for small business companies and suppliers, to do more business with the military and get that sector going."

There are 1,502 skilled foreign workers under the federal H-2B program on Guam right now, Greg Massey, administrator of the Guam Department of Labor's Alien Processing and Certification Division, told The Guam Daily Post.

Several more H-2B petitions are pending for 1,026 workers, Massey said.

There is currently no cap in the number of H-2B workers allowed for Guam, he said, adding that the prior cap of 4,000 was removed in the 2019 defense spending law.

The latest military spending bill allows Guam to hire H2-B workers not only for military projects, but also for civilian projects, which is also a boost to commercial and residential building construction, Martinez said.

Workers for 'sunshine jobs' needed

During a question-and-answer with Rotary Club officers, Martinez was asked about the construction industry that seems to rely on foreign skilled workers when there are 20,000-plus pandemic-displaced workers on Guam.

"What is it about construction jobs that are not attracting the local workforce?" he was asked.

Martinez said Guam companies bring H-2B workers mostly for what the industry calls as "sunshine jobs," or those jobs that require working under the hot sun, including masons, carpenters and structural steel workers.

These are hard-to-fill jobs for companies on Guam.

This is the reason why companies, he said, look beyond Guam to find skilled H-2B workers.

Most in the local workforce, he said, prefer working indoors.

"Most of the local workers would prefer those jobs for electrical, HVAC, where they work pretty much in a finished building," Martinez said.

Martinez said pandemic-displaced workers "got to have to want the job and be able to work that job" in construction, and companies won't hire them just because they need a job.

Moreover, once the tourism industry bounces back, it will also need workers.

"Not everybody's cut out for construction just like not everybody is cut out for tourism," Martinez said.

2021 NDAA

Martinez talked about three provisions of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which is now law after the House and Senate overrode Trump's veto, that are important to Guam.

These, he said, include $662 million earmarked or appropriated for Guam military projects, Guam's continued and expanded access to skilled foreign labor not only for military but also civilian projects, and a public health laboratory for Guam.

This opens up more jobs, he said.

Martinez said for prior military contracts awarded, there are "backlogs" in construction but that's not a bad thing, he said.

When one factors in the $662 million in the 2021 NDAA, and ongoing projects, "construction is going to be pretty healthy for the next three years," he said.