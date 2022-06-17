Guam's COVID-19 cases rise

Graduations and packed indoor events without masks and social distancing mandates have been giving people a sense that the COVID-19 pandemic is a distant memory, but Guam's case numbers have been increasing.

Meanwhile, children 6 months old to 4 years old could start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as next week, officials said.

Guam has gone from a seven-day rolling average of less than 30 COVID-19 cases a day to more than 80 daily in just a month, and could soon hit a daily average of 100 new cases.

There were 121 cases on Wednesday alone, and 147 on Tuesday, Joint Information Center data shows.

"Testing is steady, but the positivity rate is 18%, which is kind of high," Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist at the Department of Public Health and Social Services, said during Thursday's COVID-19 briefing with media.

DPHSS officials said they're not recommending bringing back mandates such as wearing masks indoors at this point.

Mask-wearing indoors recommended

But Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer for DPHSS, continues to urge people to wear masks in public indoor settings, watch their distance, wash their hands frequently, get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and to stay home and get treatment when sick.

He also said he hopes Guam's community risk level goes back to "low."

It's been "medium" in recent weeks and could go back to "high" if the trend continues, officials said.

"We're going in the wrong direction. We're kind of above where we were in March when we're coming out of omicron (surge)," Pobutsky said as she showed a graph depicting the recent increases in cases.

Across the United States, COVID-19 cases have been surging.

People with no symptoms spreading the virus

"We are in a phase where the virus is more transmissible, but we are not seeing a crisis mode in the hospital or an increase in deaths. So it might be that we just have to live with this. We don't know. That's why we just monitor the situation," Pobutsky said.

There's no laboratory confirmation as to whether this round of COVID is caused by a new highly transmissible variant or subvariant, DPHSS officials said.

"All we can do is watch and wait and see," Pobutsky said.

Most of the cases are asymptomatic, so infected people with no symptoms at all likely have been spreading the virus, without knowing it, to the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, officials said.

The main drivers of the increased case numbers on Guam continue to be those in the 18-to-39 and 40-to-59 age brackets, the working age group, but all age groups show increases since mid-May.

Despite the uptick in cases, fewer people are being hospitalized and deaths remain sporadic, although Guam's COVID-19-related deaths have reached 370.

As of Thursday, eight people were in the hospital being treated for COVID-19. Days before that, there were fewer than five. One patient was under intensive care.

Guam has a nearly 97% full vaccination rate, but there are still a lot of booster-eligible people who have not availed themselves of booster shots.

"The question of 'Is this the new normal?' My answer to that is 'I hope not.' I hope we continue to go lower, the new normal. We'll still have COVID around, but hopefully it will go from pandemic to just endemic," Dr. Leon Guerrero said.

When that happens, an annual COVID-19 vaccination could be recommended, like the annual flu shot.

Vaccine for babies

It's just a matter of days before final federal authorization is given to allow COVID-19 vaccination for children as young as 6 months, DPHSS said.

Children younger than 5 are the only group in the United States who still do not have access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Talk to your pediatrician. Most of the parents are used to getting vaccination for their children at that age and they usually follow the recommendation of their pediatrician or the physician that their babies see," Dr. Leon Guerrero said. "Most likely they will tell you it's probably better to get the vaccine."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisers on Wednesday recommended authorizing both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for young children.

Moderna's vaccine is for children 6 months to 5 years old, while Pfizer's is for children ages 6 months to 4 years.

The FDA's final decision could be issued in days, followed by a decision from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Leon Guerrero, a pediatrician, said DPHSS has ordered the vaccines.

Once the CDC gives its stamp of approval and sends the vaccines, Guam will be able to administer the vaccines right away, or as early as next week, he said.

DPHSS officials also said Guam has an adequate supply of COVID-19 antiviral pills and monoclonal antibody treatments, along with vaccines and test kits.