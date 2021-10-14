Guam's COVID-19 death toll rises to 219

Two more deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday along with the announcement of the first reported physician-diagnosed case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, associated with COVID-19.

According to the Joint Information Center, the two fatalities both had underlying medical conditions and were not vaccinated.

• The 218th fatality, a 52-year-old man, died at Guam Regional Medical City.

• The 219th fatality, 64-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

The governor expressed condolences on behalf of herself, her husband Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

There were 61 COVID-19 admissions to local hospitals. Of those, 34 were not vaccinated. Eleven of those patients are in intensive care units and 10 of those patients are on ventilators, according to the JIC.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

All health care providers on Guam are urged to be on alert for possible cases of MIS-C and to report them to DPHSS, the JIC stated.

The report notes that patients under 21 with MIS-C have presented with a persistent fever, stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, skin rash, bloodshot eyes, dizziness or lightheadedness - or signs of low blood pressure - fatigue, and a variety of signs and symptoms, including multi-organ involvement - for example, cardiac, gastrointestinal, renal, hematologic, dermatologic, neurologic - and elevated inflammatory markers.

Not all children will have the same signs and symptoms, and some children may have symptoms not listed in the government release, the JIC reported.

MIS-C may begin weeks after a child is infected with SARS-CoV-2. The individual may have been infected from an asymptomatic contact and, in some cases, the child and their caregivers may not even know they had been infected.