Guam's COVID-19-related death toll now 121

Guam’s 121st COVID-19-related death occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Tuesday at 11:16 a.m., according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 66-year-old man with underlying health conditions. He was admitted to GMH on Dec. 3 and was a known positive case.

“With each passing, we are reminded that nothing gold can stay. While his parting leaves an island in grief, his memory will live in the hearts of those who knew him. Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family and friends,” stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

27 new cases of COVID-19

Officials confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 747 tests performed Monday. Five cases were identified through contact tracing. One was identified in quarantine.

There are now a total of 7,238 officially reported cases of COVID-19 since testing started in March. There are 449 people in active isolation and 6,668 have completed isolation.

CAR Score

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is now at 1.6.

Officials use the CAR Score to determine the severity of the spread of the virus. The score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Twenty-three COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Guam Memorial Hospital had 20 patients with COVID-19, six of whom were in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators.

Guam Regional Medical City has three COVID-19 patients, two of whom were in the ICU and on ventilators.