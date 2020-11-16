Guam's 94th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, the Joint Information Center has confirmed.

The patient was a 73-year-old woman with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was transferred to GMH from Guam Regional Medical City on Nov. 7, and was a known positive case, JIC stated.

"To her family and friends, may you find comfort from the support of an island who mourns with you. Please accept our sincere condolences and sympathies," stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Our hearts may be troubled and our troubles and sorrows may seem everlasting, but if we remain true to our commitment, we can overcome."

As of Sunday, 156, or 25%, tested positive for COVID-19 out of 619 tested, according to GovGuam data.

There have been a total of 6,121 officially reported cases of COVID-19 and 2,085 cases were in active isolation, JIC stated.

The COVID Area Risk Score remains at 41.5 as of Sunday and will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are up to date through the weekend. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below, and this ideal score will be the basis for the government of Guam to relax restrictions on social distancing and congregating during the holiday season.

JIC reported 75 people were in the hospital and 21 of the total were in the intensive care unit. Twelve patients were on ventilators to help them breathe.

Yigo church parishioner tests positive

The Archdiocese of Agana announced Sunday its contact tracing team is tracking down potential close contacts of a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The archdiocese stated in a press release it has contacted the Department of Public Health and Social Services. The person informed parish staff about noon Sunday about the positive test results.

Though the individual may have contracted the virus elsewhere and not necessarily at church, the parish has initiated archdiocese protocols and is taking precautionary measures because the parishioner attended 1 p.m. Mass in Yigo on Sunday, Nov. 8. It is known that the person was a good distance from most of the general congregation.

The church is able to remain open because it underwent deep cleaning and thorough sanitation on Wednesday, said Father Paul Gofigan, pastor of the Yigo church.

Our Lady of Lourdes had one initial case of a parishioner testing positive Nov. 3. The church closed for several days and conducted deep cleaning and thorough sanitation before reopening, officials said.

"We remind all the faithful to observe the protocols posted for all entities of the Archdiocese of Agana: wear a mask, maintain social distancing, clean your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer," the archdiocese stated. "Anyone who is sick, potentially sick, or possibly exposed to COVID-19 is asked to join the parish Mass and events remotely so as to safeguard the health and safety of all."

The press release noted that Archbishop Michael Byrnes and Father Paul Gofigan extended thanks to Public Health and everyone who is assisting the church. They ask for prayers for this parishioner and all who have COVID-19.

Churches adjust, cancel Masses

Six churches canceled or adjusted Mass on Sunday after six priests, who tested negative for COVID-19, had to quarantine as a safety precaution after they were exposed to a COVID-19-positive clergyman.

"With deep gratitude to our Lord, the Archdiocese of Agana announces that all six priests who had direct or indirect contact with the clergyman who has COVID-19 underwent testing ... Saturday, Nov. 14, and have tested negative for the virus," stated Byrnes.

The following churches were affected:

• Saint Anthony, Tamuning – all indoor scheduled Masses and office operations have been suspended.

• Immaculate Heart of Mary, Toto – closed through most of the week.

• Our Lady of Guadalupe, Santa Rita – closed until further notice.

• Assumption of Our Lady, Piti – closed until further notice.

• Our Lady of Purification, Maina – weekday indoor Masses are 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

• Our Lady of Lourdes, Yigo – two Masses on Sunday were canceled and two were celebrated.