Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk score has dropped to 9.0, half of the more than 20 it was just a few days ago, the Joint Information Center stated Monday evening.

The risk score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below — which is the threshold for the easing of restrictions over the holiday season.

The lower score followed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory on Nov. 21 stating, "Travelers should avoid all travel to Guam."

On Monday evening, the Joint Information Center announced 53 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 773 tested, or a positive rate of 8%.

To date, there have been a total of 6,602 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 106 deaths, 1,605 cases in active isolation and 4,846 not in active isolation, JIC stated.

Tents at the prison

The Department of Corrections is installing three military-grade tents to provide additional isolation facilities for prisoners who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, DOC officials confirmed that more COVID-19 tests were conducted and 62 prisoners tested positive. That increased the total positives among the prisoners to 164.

DOC created isolation areas within its facilities. However, with the additional positive cases, more will be needed.

BBMR employee tests positive

The Bureau of Budget and Management Research office will be closed until further notice due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, JIC stated.

BBMR staff will not return to the office until proper sanitization has been completed and cleared for re-entry of employees. BBMR is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to test all employees, JIC stated.

Food commodities

The Guam Department of Education, which is Guam’s state agency for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service, continues the distribution of food commodities with the help of mayors.

A total of 1,310 bags of food commodities will be distributed to the Mayor’s Offices this coming week, the JIC reported. This week's schedule follows:

• Ordot-Chalan Pago: 9 a.m.-noon on Nov. 24 at the mayor’s office.

• Santa Rita: 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 24 and 25 at the Santa Rita Senior Citizens Center.

• Agat: 10 a.m. on Nov. 25 at Agat Mayor’s Office

Recipients will receive one bag of food commodities per household that may include: elbow macaroni, long grain rice, green split peas, yellow split peas, tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce, canned pears, mixed fruit, canned pork, canned beef, canned chicken, instant milk, frozen orange juice, banana chips, dried mangos and additional commodities as they arrive.

Food commodities will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Commodity distribution in each village will be available to village constituents only and residents should call their respective mayor’s office for more information.