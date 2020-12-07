Guam's COVID-19 numbers have shown decreases, according to numbers the Joint Information Center released Monday evening.

• Fifteen tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday and there have been 167 cases over the past seven days. At the peak of the pandemic, one day of new cases reached more than 200.

• As of Dec. 7, the COVID Area Risk Score is 2.1. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. Guam’s ideal CAR Score is 5.0 and below.

• The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital has gone down to 33, a third of the daily total which exceeded 100, at the peak of COVID-19 infections.

To date, there have been a total of 7,019 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 113 deaths, 658 cases in active isolation and 6,248 not in active isolation.