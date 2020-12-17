Guam's COVID-19 vaccination off to a hopeful start

Three officials from Department of Public Health and Social Services were the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine during a special ceremony at Okkodo High School on Thursday morning.

“This is a historic day. This is a great moment for us to reflect,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

DPHSS physician Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS nurse in charge Zennia Pecina, and DPHSS director Art San Agustin were injected with the Pfizer vaccine after being advised of possible side effects such as nausea and headache.

Dr. Leon Guerrero admitted he was apprehensive at first, but said he looks forward to taking his wife out to dinner and having celebrations with his family.

“If you want to go back to where you can hug relatives, be at the bedside of your dying relatives, celebrate with your family – get the shot,” he said.

The three were monitored for 15 to 30 minutes to ensure there is no allergic reaction.

Pecina cried tears of happiness after getting the vaccination.

“I want to be able to hug my children, my mom and not be afraid to bring anything home as a front liner,” said Pecina. “It gives hope for everybody and that’s why I’m really happy.”

San Agustin said he felt “hopeful and encouraged” after getting the shot.

“It was almost - didn’t feel the prick as much as when you get a flu shot,” said San Agustin.

First-line health care workers, first responders, and law enforcement are among the first to get the vaccines.

The governor expressed her appreciation for Public Health.

“Throughout this pandemic (Public Health) has risen and shown that they can control the virus and that they can provide the testing. They can provide the contacting tracing. They can provide the investigation. They can provide the actions that are needed to contain the virus. Public health has your back and is the authority that will get us through this pandemic,” said Gov. Leon Guerrero.

The governor said she cut short a call with President-elect Joe Biden, during a National Governors’ Association call Thursday morning to make it in time for the vaccination at Okkodo, but she said Biden pledged his support for all states and territories and called for unity.

“This is the beginning of the end,” she added while encouraging residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and avoiding public crowded areas.

“Yes being vaccinated is a choice, but I think it is the right choice to protect ourselves, our families and our community. I urge everyone to be vaccinated,” said the governor.