Guam's COVID cases show slight uptick

Guam has seen a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases starting in mid-May, but hospitalizations remain low and deaths remain sporadic, Department of Public Health and Social Services officials said Thursday.

Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist for DPHSS, said this may have been caused by school graduation events and the lifting of mask mandates.

"COVID is not going away. Hopefully, we're not going to see those giant spikes. And we haven't seen a giant spike. We see a slight increase. The mask mandate was lifted, there's graduations, kids are going to be out of school, we’re bound to see an increase, but are we seeing people dying in the hospital? No," she said Thursday at the DPHSS COVID-19 media briefing.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

New cases have been exceeding 30 per day on average, and the positivity rate has been around 6%, up from around 5%.

As of Thursday, the Joint Information Center reported 42 new COVID-19-positive cases out of 564 tests analyzed Wednesday. Guam has recorded 362 COVID-19-related deaths.

Seven patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, including one under intensive care and one on a ventilator, as of Thursday.

The number of tests performed also has increased a bit, JIC reported.

All this, however, was no match for the hundreds of new COVID-19 cases each day during the omicron surge, DPHSS officials said.

A number of states have seen increases in numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations recently, and Guam usually follows that trend four to six weeks later.

Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer for DPHSS, reminded the public about the importance of vaccinations and boosters, especially among the elderly and those with chronic conditions.

Pobutsky said COVID-19 mortality risk is much higher for those with diabetes, often pronounced dead on arrival, along with end-stage renal disease, cardiovascular disease and hypertension, and this has been the "consistent pattern" since the pandemic hit.

About 50% of COVID-19-related deaths had links to diabetes and hypertension, she said.

10-minute walk after meals

Dr. Michael Robinson, a family physician at the Seventh-day Adventist Clinic in Tamuning, said there are simple things that people can do to control their diabetes, including a 10-minute walk after each meal, including during lunch break at work.

"That blood sugar right after your meal will come down," he said during the DPHSS briefing.

Going for a walk to start one's day is also a good habit to have.

These simple things "go a long way towards prolonging your life," Robinson said.

A healthy diet with lots of vegetables and fiber also is recommended.

Getting a good eight hours of sleep is also important in keeping diabetes under control, the doctor said.

Grace Bordallo, of DPHSS, also said tobacco use significantly increases the risk of hospitalization, severe illness and death from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Guam will hold a proclamation signing declaring May 31 No-Tobacco Day, to ramp up awareness and education about the harmful effects of smoking on people's health and environment.