“In the theater of confusion, knowing the location of the exits is what counts” — Mason Cooley

The second coming of Guam’s coronavirus lockdown has brought a strong and negative reaction from the island’s business community. Clearly, there are many people who feel Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s actions are unwarranted.

Information is circulating that the increase in new positive tests are mostly a result of large gatherings where no social protections were exercised.

To begin, the entire community should not be made to suffer for the isolated actions of a few.

Some will disagree, but I feel it’s fair to discuss reasonable penalties for those who willfully endanger the health of others under the current conditions.

Strategies for beating the virus

Every country, state, city, and territory had to decide how to deal with the COVID-19 threat. I’m going to generalize here, saying there have been three basic approaches.

One was no lockdown at all, protect the most vulnerable citizens, and keep the economy open and operating. Sweden is the best example of this. Theirs has been a success story.

Second was to lock down immediately, with 100% compliance and effectiveness. Taiwan stands out for how to do this right. Taiwan’s people didn’t politicize every aspect of the issue and argue endlessly. They lined up and did what they were asked to do — And the virus was contained quickly.

A country of nearly 24 million people, with fewer than 500 total COVID infections, 7 deaths, and 27 active cases as of this writing. Essentially, those are Guam-like numbers, but they have 139 times our population.

The third option

Finally, the strategy that has been in place across the U.S. lockdowns, followed by attempts to re-open, followed by more lockdowns. This model is just trying to keep a lid on things until an effective vaccine is developed. This is also Guam’s model.

You’ve seen the numbers and you know what America’s results have been. I’m going to leave it at that, with you free to politicize that last sentence any way you wish. Allow me to say it certainly didn’t help that the virus made its visitation during a presidential election year.

A vaccine isn’t guaranteed

Coronaviruses are historically resistant to vaccines. The original SARS virus and HIV are both variations of coronaviruses, as are strains of the common cold. Scientists were unable to create a vaccine for any of them.

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, an immunologist and biomedical entrepreneur, produced a video series shortly after the spread of COVID-19 started, to explain how to deal with it. Mentioning the failures to produce a vaccine for other coronaviruses, he said the best we might expect is a treatment to eliminate the most serious aspects of the disease. He figured such treatment would come much sooner than a vaccine.

Are we betting wrong?

If a vaccine indeed doesn’t come for two years, or longer, or never comes, what is Guam going to do?

Will we continue on the current path, shutting down after new spikes in infections, then opening up again, only to repeat the process over and over? If so, what will happen to our tourism industry and our entire economy? Will we have one? Eventually, federal assistance will run out. Jobs will disappear, in the government as well as the private sector.

A new direction?

In the last several days new testing protocols have been announced. These tests are faster and cheaper, one is saliva-based and the other akin to a home test the individual can administer. The goal is to allow everybody to test multiple times per week, catch the positives faster, then trace and isolate those with the infection.

Doing this will allow everybody else to conduct their normal routines.

Businesses and schools would operate normally, and tourism would resume.

Can we pivot?

Are our government leaders flexible enough to survey the playing field and see that the current option, betting on a virus, isn’t the only option for us?

That a new direction could accomplish what they hoped the initial efforts would produce?

These are questions we need to pose to our elected officials — and candidates for office — and push them to respond with answers.

If we’re all truly in this together, then let’s make this discussion public, where together we weigh our choices.

