Guam's delegate awaits oath as House speaker still undecided

Members-elect of the incoming U.S. House of Representatives have yet to be sworn in as the speakership position remains undecided, affecting Guam's lone representative in Congress as well, Del.-elect James Moylan.

According to his office, Moylan has been speaking with colleagues about the introduction of legislation, including co-sponsoring a bill with Puerto Rico that would grant Supplemental Security Income benefits to residents of Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa and the Virgin Islands.

“The intent is to promote equality for all territories with this program which would benefit so many U.S. citizens residing in the territories, and the legislation will be filed once all members are sworn in. Additional information on legislation is forthcoming,” a press release stated.

Moylan will be taking over the office previously occupied by former Del. Michael San Nicolas, at 330 Hernan Cortez Avenue, Suite 300, Hagåtña.

But the office can't open to the public until its contracts are fully approved by the House, per protocol set by Congress, according to a release from Moylan. Under the same protocol, contracts can only be submitted once the delegate-elect is inaugurated. Island residents can contact Moylan's office by phone in the meantime.

“Because Member-elect Moylan has expressed making constituent affairs a priority, island residents seeking assistance at this time from their district congressional office can contact 671-922-6673. Additional contact information, along with the official opening of the office will be provided in the coming days,” the release added.

The situation at the House runs parallel with Guam's own Legislature, which has yet to decide its speaker. Local lawmakers are to return today to continue that process.

While Moylan awaits his inauguration, he has sworn in officers of the Guam Society of America Inc., a long-held tradition for Guam delegates and the stateside community group, according to a release.

“The organization has existed for more than 70 years and is one of the largest Guamanian associations in the nation, with the objectives of perpetuating the CHamoru traditions and culture. Del.-elect Moylan congratulates GSA’s president Bernard Aguon and all the officers and wishes them the best with their endeavors,” the release added.