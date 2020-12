Guam's first baby of 2021 arrived 7 seconds into the new year.

Baby girl Elena Jean Elizabeth Iglesias Ripple weighed 7 lbs. and 10 ounces, according to Dr. Thomas Shieh, who delivered the baby.

Baby Elena Jean Elizabeth is the daughter of Marlena Iglesias and Eugene Ripple, Shieh said.

Technically, she is the first baby born on U.S. soil in 2021, with Guam a day ahead of the mainland; thus the popular slogan, "Where America's Day begins."

