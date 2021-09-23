Guam's first outpatient monoclonal antibody treatment center opens at Mangilao Senior Citizens Center

A team from the Guam National Guard, Department of Public Health and Social Services and University of Guam have turned the Mangilao Senior Citizen Center into a monoclonal antibody treatment center.

The center, which opened today, will treat residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, are showing mild to moderate symptoms, and who've been referred by a doctor.

Dr. Luis Cruz, Task Force Medical, Guam Army National Guard, who is leading the team, reiterated the need to get vaccinated and to get tested for COVID-19 if you have any symptoms.

Like most other viral infections, including the flu or cold, symptoms for COVID-19 include a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sore throat, fever or chills.

“This is a treatment that can help keep you from being hospitalized or even dying. So if you’re having symptoms, don’t minimize it, get tested and this could potentially help save your life,” Dr. Cruz said.

The treatment is for people who test positive for COVID-19 and are referred by their personal doctors or by a doctor at the Tiyan test site, according to Mark Scott, Guam National Guard spokesman.

Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City have been administering monoclonal antibody treatments, which typically are given Intravenously, Scott said.

At the Mangilao site, which is the first outpatient site for the treatment, medical staff will administer the antibody subcutaneously.

Dr. Cruz said the treatment will potentially help people with COVID-19 get better quicker and avoid hospitalization.

However, he reiterated: “This is not a replacement for the vaccine. The vaccine offers better protection to COVID-19 especially with all the variants that are out as well as what will potentially come out. So this is a very effective treatment that is offered to protect you from being hospitalized.”