Guam's first vaccine lottery winners claim car, cash

Chalan Pago resident Juan Muña said he's glad he changed his mind about not signing up for the Vax N' Win lottery, or he wouldn't have won a brand-new car worth nearly $17,000 on Wednesday.

"I'm proof you can win something," said the father of seven, moments after claiming his grand prize of a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage Hatchback in Guam's COVID-19 vaccination incentives program.

And thankfully, he said, he tried again to log on after his first attempt didn't succeed, which he thought was due to a slow internet connection.

It was like an early Father's Day gift, he said. The same was true for the day's other big winner.

Peter Paul San Nicolas Cepeda, 57, of Dededo, won the program's first $10,000 cash prize, just five days after getting his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on June 11. He got his first dose on May 22.

Cepeda said he's going to save his cash winnings for his family's trip to Texas.

"I want everybody to get the vaccine," Cepeda said, shortly after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced his win.

Muña and Cepeda are the grand prize winners of week 1 of Guam's Vax N' Win lottery drawing. Eight other adults and minors won other prizes.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin thanked those who have already been fully vaccinated and those on their way to full vaccination, while encouraging others who have not done so to do their part.

"We need you to do this for yourself. We need you to do this for your family. We need you to do this for your community," he said.

The governor, during a brief ceremony at Adelup, said at the time of the random drawing Wednesday morning, there were 38,697 entries out of the nearly 88,000 fully vaccinated individuals on Guam.

"But we still have a long ways to go to reach our 80% (herd immunity), and as the director said: Please get out there and get vaccinated," the governor said.

Between the 7:21 a.m. announcement of the random picking of the winners to shortly before 3 p.m. when the names of the grand prize winners were announced, the number of entries went up to more than 42,000, according to the Guam Visitors Bureau.

Public Health needed to verify the full vaccination of the first batch of 10 randomly picked winners, and the verified grand prize winners were introduced about eight hours later.

'Super exciting'

Muña said he received a call Wednesday morning saying he had won a prize for the Vax N' Win lottery – but he wasn't told which prize, so for about eight hours he and his family were guessing what it was.

"It was amazing," he said, when he heard directly from the governor that he won the new car, when he got to Adelup.

The governor said Muña got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 28, and his second dose on Feb. 24.

"To me, it's super exciting to win something," Muña said, adding that he's never won something major until Wednesday.

He called on others to roll up their sleeves and also get vaccinated, to protect themselves and the people around them from COVID-19 and to help reopen the economy.

"There ain't no downfall in getting vaccinated. The only thing I can see is positive and this is even one more step to show that you can get something positive from getting vaccinated," he said as he pointed to his brand new car, which he said his children could use.

With Muña at the ceremony were his wife Olga, 7-year-old daughter Mangge and 15-year-old son Ethan.

Cepeda said he got a call Wednesday morning, asking if he'd be available at 3 p.m.

"I told them I don't have time, then they turned the words around and said, 'You won something.' So I said I change my mind. I go down at 3," he said.

Joining Cepeda at the Adelup event were his wife Rose, son Peter Paul Jr. and two grandchildren, 3-year-old Mckeiven and 2-year-old Hayden Noelle.

"The winners were randomly selected through a computer-generated software that encrypts all user data for security and at the time of the drawing, there were a total of 38,697 entries," Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, said at 7:21 a.m., after the names were pulled.

5 more drawings

Those who have not entered the Vax N' Win program can still do so, and still have a chance to win in the next five drawings every Wednesday leading up to July 21. To register, visit visitguam.com/vax.

Those not yet fully vaccinated are encouraged to visit any of the mass vaccination sites or clinics.

The Office of the Governor and GVB launched the Vax N' Win program on June 4, to encourage more people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The goal is to reach 80% herd immunity, or more than 96,000 fully vaccinated, by the time Guam marks its 77th Liberation Day on July 21.

About 8,000 more people need to be fully vaccind to reach that goal, based on government data. Herd immunity is key to welcoming back tourists and reopening Guam's economy, officials have said.