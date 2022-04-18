Guam's half-year arrivals fall below 50K

Guam's road to tourism recovery remains long and slow as arrivals fell below 50,000 in the first half of fiscal 2022, and the full-year numbers could end up below 100,000 if Korea and Japan prolong their COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Arrivals from October to March, when Guam was affected by the delta surge, followed by the omicron surge, reached only 48,576 visitors, based on preliminary data released Friday by the Guam Visitors Bureau.

The most recent six-month arrival numbers were the equivalent of about three weeks of arrivals prior to the pandemic, based on a review of 2017 to 2019 GVB data.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez and other tourism officials previously said it would take years for Guam to be anywhere close to its pre-pandemic, record-breaking arrivals of 1.6 million in fiscal 2019.

Fiscal 2020 started strong until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, bringing the arrival numbers to about 752,000 that year, before plunging to a staggeringly low 60,000-plus in 2021.

Guam started posting increases in its monthly arrivals at the start of fiscal 2022, but the omicron scare hijacked that momentum.

This fiscal year, actual arrivals exceeded GVB's monthly projections between October and January. But February arrivals were 16.4% lower than projected, while March arrivals were 15.5% below forecast.

Overall, the 48,000-plus arrivals in the first half of fiscal 2022 were far more than the 15,000 Guam saw in the first half of 2021, based on GVB data.

The March arrivals of 7,710 reflect only civilian air arrivals, GVB said. The bureau expects to have the final numbers in the next few days.

GVB currently is projecting 130,000 arrivals for all of fiscal 2022, hoping that most airlines will resume their pre-pandemic flight schedules starting this quarter.

There are no charter flights anticipated this quarter, but Air Seoul will start flying twice a week to Guam beginning May 14, according to GVB spokesperson Josh Tyquiengco.

Accusations

During the past two GVB board meetings, GVB President Carl Gutierrez's accusations against the agency's board members over alleged micromanagement, conflict of interest and conducting meetings in violation of the Open Government Law have overshadowed any progress reports about the visitor industry.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who just came back from Palau for the 7th Our Ocean Conference, has not made a public comment so far about what's been transpiring within GVB since March, at a time when her administration has been championing tourism recovery.

Using federal funds, the administration released financial assistance to tourism-related and small businesses, on top of federal aid, such as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, to some 30,000 workers in the tourism industry and other businesses.

Arrival figures

From October to March, arrivals to Guam came from:

US/Hawaii: 28,104.

Korea: 8,091.

Japan: 2,900.

Philippines: 1,958.

Taiwan: 131.

China: 106.

Russia: 37.

Hong Kong: 19.

GVB officials recently visited Korea to meet with airline executives and other travel industry partners as part of efforts to encourage more Koreans to once again spend their vacations on Guam, but the officials have yet to report to the full board the results of the recent work trip.

Bureau officials also will be traveling to Japan to help beef up Japanese travel to Guam. Japan and Korea remain Guam's major sources of tourism.