Guam's high school seniors invited to May 24 vaccination clinic

The Guam Department of Education and Department of Public Health and Social Services immunization program will hold one last COVID-19 vaccination clinic for graduating seniors.

The Vaccinate Before You Graduate clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 24 in the John F. Kennedy High School gymnasium, according to a press release from the agencies.

Although geared toward seniors who will be receiving their diplomas soon, GDOE officials encouraged all eligible students and people in the community to avail themselves of the vaccination clinic.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to individuals age 16 or older. Those who are under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian while receiving the vaccine.

Interested and eligible students, their parents/guardians and the community are welcome to walk in on the day of the clinic. Organizers encourage participants to schedule their appointments online at https://tinyurl.com/guvacgrad21.

All participants must complete a consent form before they can receive the vaccine. Printed copies of the consent form are available at JFK. The PDF of the consent form is available to download at https://tinyurl.com/3xvaw4b3.

Parents/guardians and participants must provide a valid Guam identification card. Students may use their school identification cards.

Accompanying parents/guardians can receive the Pfizer vaccine as well. Participants are to follow the COVID-19 mitigation guidelines: