Guam's jobless aid beneficiaries down to 8K from peak of 28K

As the job search requirement continues and as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program winds down, the number of PUA claimants has gone from a peak of 28,000 last year to about 8,779 as of August.

This brings the latest batch of biweekly claims for next week's payment to a record low $10.6 million for Guam, from more than $20 million every two weeks last year.

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola provided the latest data on Tuesday, along with the following numbers of claimants per batch since July this year:

July 7 - 12,088

July 20 - 11,626

Aug. 3 - 11,528

Aug. 17 - 8,779

Aug. 31 - 8,779

Dell'Isola said the latest batch of claimants, Aug. 31, "should be similar" to the Aug. 17 batch.

Guam is approaching the Sept. 4 end of PUA coverage. That would be about 15 months since pandemic-hit workers started receiving unemployment assistance in June 2020. That would also be about 18 months since Guam went into its first pandemic lockdown in March 2020.

For thousands of families, PUA kept them from hunger, homelessness and deeper financial troubles.

Most of the remaining claimants are those on reduced work hours, as well as those still on furlough and those who remain jobless.

The last two categories are required to show proof they are looking for a job to continue to get PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

Unemployment claimants could expect to receive their latest claims payment by early next week, amounting to $10.6 million, inclusive of $920,000 in withholding tax, Dell'Isola said. The breakdown is as follows:

$5.2 million in PUA

$5.4 million in FPUC

$12,000 in Lost Wages Assistance

The weeks covered in the latest batch that included the continued job search requirement has caused a reduction in filings, Dell'Isola said.

GDOL acknowledged, however, that many may have been having challenges in uploading information about their weekly job searches.

Three job searches are required every week in order to continue claiming PUA.

PUA is the single largest federal pandemic assistance program for Guam, with the U.S. Department of Labor authorizing some $1.1 billion for Guam's PUA and FPUC programs, including administrative costs for GDOL. The LWA is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

To date, about $795 million has been processed and paid out to claimants. A portion of that also went to withholding taxes.

The first batch of PUA payments was released in June 2020, and covered unemployment benefits as early as March 2020.