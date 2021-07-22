A group of military veterans, reservists and active-duty service members were joined by friends and family on a hike and bike along Marine Corps Drive on Liberation Day.

The group stopped at seven historic sites and monuments. Participants braved the rain as they marched and biked in honor of the island's 77th Liberation Day. The event, organized by Got Your 671, also aimed to provide participants the opportunity to "bond using humor and camaraderie to help prevent veteran suicide and combat PTSD."