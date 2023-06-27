Microreactors are nuclear power plants small enough to be transported by truck or plane, according to the Department of Energy, and can provide between 1 and 20 megawatts of energy. The Department of Defense last year made public its plans to develop a highly mobile, 1- to 5-MW nuclear reactor that would be a "strategic game changer" for military operations.

Reference to the possibility of the use of such a small nuclear plant on Guam appeared last week in the summary of a DOD budget markup provided by the Senate Armed Services Committee. Elected officials in Washington have recently wrapped up discussions about the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024.

The senate's markup of the NDAA for fiscal 2024 "directs a briefing on the status of the development of nuclear microreactors and plans to transition such capabilities to the services for production, as well as a briefing on the potential for using modular microreactors to supplement power generation in Guam," according to the summary.

It also "requires a report on the capacity of infrastructure, resources, and personnel available in Guam to meet U.S. Indo-Pacific Command strategic objectives," the summary states.

Guam Del. James Moylan, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, said he was unaware of discussions about the potential use of nuclear energy on Guam in a statement provided to The Guam Daily Post by his spokesperson, Hannah D'avanzo.

"This is the first we are reading of any discussions associated with nuclear reactors to supplement power on Guam," Moylan said. "Since this was discovered in the Senate's version of the NDAA, no discussions or inquiries were made with our office."

He did note that the "marathon" discussion about the House version of the bill, which wrapped up last Thursday in the district, included hundreds of amendments and went well into the early hours of the morning.

The Post had not reviewed the 8-hour-long House Armed Services meeting as of press time Monday.

'A number of issues'

Former Del. Robert Underwood, now a member of the regional think tank Pacific Center for Island Sustainability, said the reference to nuclear power in the forthcoming bill is the latest in a long-running defense discussion about placement of nuclear reactors on the island.

Guam is one of a dozen "forward and remote" locations identified in a 2018 study commissioned by the Army as feasible locations for the placement of mobile nuclear power plants. The Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory – the same lab the Pentagon last year said was tasked with developing the portable reactors – is identified in the Army report as having the technical ability to create the desired microreactors.

In fact, the 2018 report identifies not one but two sites – Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam – as potential homes for small nuclear reactors.

"That raises a number of issues," Underwood told the Post. "This will be the first time that nuclear energy has been introduced to Guam on a land base."

The reactors themselves may not present a hazard, he said, though viewpoints on that will differ – it's the application of the reactors that may be a concern.

"Bringing in micro nuclear (reactors) to enhance the power grid, that may be up for consideration, all things being equal," Underwood said. "But now, this is really associated with missile defense, so that they themselves become targets."

He said that nuclear reactors will inevitably end up providing power to the 360-degree missile defense system for Guam that was recently announced by the Pentagon.

The Army's 2018 report agrees with that assessment. Referencing missile defense radars and missile batteries, the report states that, "mobile nuclear power can easily meet the power demands of these energy-intensive systems."

Mobile nuclear power "can serve as primary and backup power supporting the operational area, thereby replacing commercial, host nation power where mission assurance and resilience is desirable," the report states. "These sites may (be located) in remote areas where power system reliability, robustness, and service longevity are essential."

Underwood: Public should be informed

Transparency is the main issue, Underwood said, and if nuclear power is coming to Guam, the community should be more informed about it, especially as plans of placing missile defense architecture at locations around the island march forward.

"The government of Guam ought to know, the political leaders ought to know – and if they don't know, they ought to find out and let us know," Underwood said.

According to Del. Moylan, who has championed the need for missile defense on Guam, his office was able to secure a number of amendments to the House version of the NDAA related to Guam missile defense. They are "mostly requests for studies which would enable all parties to understand many things from feasibility, costs, and, of course, necessity," he said.

Moylan said he secured authorization for $100 million in funding for missile defense, short of the $147 million he originally sought.