Guam's new COVID-19 cases rise to 7

The Department of Public Health and Social Services counted two additional COVID-19-positive patients on Monday.

The two tested positive out of 65 tested through DPHSS, raising the total number of new cases to seven.

Four cases tested positive at Diagnostic Laboratory Services and one case tested positive at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, according to an earlier report on Monday.

To date, there have been a total of 255 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 179 released from isolation, and 71 active cases. Of those cases, 213 are classified as civilians, and 42 are military service members.