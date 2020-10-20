Guam's newly confirmed COVID cases reach 130

Guam has 130 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

Eighty of the cases tested positive at the Guam Public Health Lab.

About 15% of the total tested for COVID turned out positive, over the most recent seven-day average, according to Public Health data.

Over the last seven days, Guam has had 607 new cases and 70 hospitalized COVID patients.

The latest seven-day total accounts for 15.6% of the 3,886 total COVID cases over the last eight months, data from the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services shows.

Twenty-two cases were identified through contact tracing.

Five people reported recent travel – three from the U.S. mainland and two from the Philippines.

The 67th COVID-related fatality reported this morning was not yet part of the Public Health data.