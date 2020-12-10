The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration is “very hopeful” the second round of federal funding is coming to Guam’s aid as the emergency homeless shelter, quarantine and isolation facilities, differential pay for government workers, and a co-pay for the activation of the Guam National Guard face jeopardy if federal funds dry up.

“Without any legislative authorization, we don’t even have the local ability to fund those things because they’re not part of the budget,” said Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson. “If you look at the fiscal year 2021 budget, everything is basically appropriated for something.”

Currently, the $118 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding runs out at the end of the month.

All the money must be committed, or obligations must be incurred, up to Dec. 31, he said. Excess funding that has not been obligated must be returned to the federal government.

When asked how certain he was that the government of Guam would not be returning any of the CARES Act money, he replied, “I am 100% confident.”

“Our primary concern is maximizing the use of this money,” he said.

Dozens of other government agencies received federal aid that has a utilization period that extends into 2021.

‘A crying shame’

The government has been utilizing CARES Act funding to pay for homeless individuals to stay in the emergency shelter at the Global Dorm in Maite.

“The last thing we want to do is end those services. Nobody has taken the time and effort to reach out to these people and give them a place to stay. The last thing we want to do is put them back on the streets,” Carlson said.

As of Dec. 3, 107 individuals were staying at the emergency shelter and more than half were minors.

The homeless shelter contract has cost the government $53,000 a month plus an additional $37,048 for shelter management paid to Catholic Social Service.

The BBMR director said the administration is very proud of the accomplishments that have been made to address the homeless situation and efforts are being made to expand and continue those services.

“It would be just a crying shame if the advances that we made in being able to provide secure living conditions and health checks and stuff to the people at the Global Dorm, if we had to stop that. We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure we don’t regress. That would be really horrible,” Carlson said.

He said the administration has made a few requests to the federal government for assistance outside of stimulus money, but ultimately, they are hopeful federal funds will be available to allow the services to continue.