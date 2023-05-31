Guam's registered apprentices lead nation in co-enrollment

Guam ranks first in the nation in co-enrolling job seekers into registered apprenticeship programs, the Guam Department of Labor announced in a news release.

Of local job seekers enrolled under the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act, a federal law which aims to match employers to employees, 1.42% also were in an apprenticeship program in the four quarters ending March 31, 2022 — about 143 apprenticeship enrollees out of more than 10,000 in the initiative, the Department of Labor said in the release. Only 10 states and territories recorded a co-enrollment rate of more than 0.1%.

The island has several apprenticeship programs that operate year-round, the local labor agency stated. In the last four years, an average of 250 apprentices per year have received their journeyman certificates through Guam Registered Apprenticeship Program, and $17 million in tax credits have gone to local businesses. This year alone, the program's numbers are projected to double in tax credits and in the number of registered apprentices, the department said in the release.

“Registered apprenticeship as a whole has seen its success, but it is still underutilized and we want to change that. It is employer-, employee- and industry-driven, provides tangible benefits to all stakeholders and offers solutions across a wide range of issues,” Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell’Isola said in the release.

"We still have more work to do as we evolve and expand apprenticeship programs into new industries. GDOL also wants to focus more on custom-designing programs to fit the needs of our clients and help employers recruit more workers. We want to double our number of skilled workers as we support employers that provide comprehensive training and hands-on experience to apprentices," he said.