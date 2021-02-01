Guam's rent relief program details not yet available

It's not yet known what renters should do or where they should go to seek help now that it's clear that $33.6 million in federal funding will be available for Guam households that have fallen behind on rent.

The government of Guam is still waiting for written guidelines from the U.S. Treasury and related agencies on the exact program parameters to know which agency, for example, will be administering the program, Stephanie Flores, administrator of the Guam State Clearinghouse, said Friday.

The news Friday that $33.6 million is available for a Guam rent relief program prompted island residents to reach out to The Guam Daily Post, seeking information on what the process will be and where people should go to apply.

Information on how to apply, where to apply and who qualifies, among other details, are not yet available.

The Post asked the governor's office on Sunday which GovGuam agency is formulating the rules and the application process for those who are interested in applying.

The governor's communications director, Krystal Paco-San Augustin, on Sunday replied that some information might be available today.

On Friday, Flores said that no details came with the approval of the rent relief funds.

"The notice of award is very general, it doesn't give you specifics. We have to wait for the guidance to follow. Sometimes it takes months before we get the guidance (for federal fund awards)."

Other jurisdictions offer a glimpse of what the rent relief rules might look like.

The Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio last month stated the federally funded rent relief program falls under certain parameters. It stated the program:

• Can cover up to 12 months of back and forward rent, with an additional three months in certain cases.

• Allows households below 80% area median income to apply for rental assistance funds if they qualified for unemployment insurance or experienced reduced household income or financial hardship due to the pandemic, and are at risk of homelessness or housing instability.

• Requires states and localities to prioritize households below 50% of area median income, or those who have been unemployed for 90 days.

• Allows landlords to apply for assistance on the renter’s behalf, but the tenant must co-sign the application. Payments must be used to pay the tenant’s rental obligations.

• Allows cities and states to make payments directly to landlords or utility companies on behalf of renters. If a landlord refuses to accept rental assistance, it goes directly to the renter to pay to the landlord or utility provider.

It's unclear if any or all of the rules being applied in Ohio will be mirrored on Guam.