Guam now has 1,120 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the government of Guam reported Wednesday evening.

The total breached beyond 1,000 after 136 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services on Aug. 25.

Two COVID-19 fatalities were reported on Wednesday.

There are now 676 confirmed active COVID patients, most of whom are in isolation at home. Twenty-three are hospitalized.

This marks the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Guam.