The island's total COVID-19 cases rose by one new case to 310.

On Friday, the Joint Information Center noted that another 191 samples taken from residents who took advantage of the free testing at Astumbo Gym on Wednesday were tested.

The one new positive case was identified through community screening, according to the JIC press release.

A total of 398 people were tested on Wednesday. Grace Bordallo, the COVID-19 spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health and Social Services said the line of cars had to be stopped before 11 a.m. for the drive-thru testing.

However, residents were urged to take advantage of the walk-in line that was inside the gym, which had a shorter waiting time. That line remained open throughout the event, which was scheduled from 9-11 a.m.

No other community tests have been announced, though the governor has said there will be more scheduled as they continue to ramp up the community outreach.

A little more than 16,866 tests have been administered by DPHSS and its local government, private and military partners. Taking that into consideration, Guam's positive rate is 1.8%, the DPHSS report notes.

As of Friday, Guam has had five COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 202 people who tested positive but have since been released from isolation. There currently are 103 active cases. There are three people who are hospitalized.

Of the total number of cases, 264 are classified as civilians and 46 are military service members.